State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. FMR LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in IPG Photonics by 109.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 1,100.3% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.33.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $168.90 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.81.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

