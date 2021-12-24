State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Woodward worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,416,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,638,000 after purchasing an additional 81,001 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,027,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,081,000 after purchasing an additional 38,243 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Woodward by 21.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,728,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,422,000 after purchasing an additional 299,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Woodward by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,776,000 after purchasing an additional 126,192 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Woodward by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,699,000 after purchasing an additional 91,446 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WWD stock opened at $107.73 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.00 and its 200-day moving average is $116.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.65.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

