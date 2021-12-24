State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Envista were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Envista in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Envista by 4,206.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Envista in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Envista by 15.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.72. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.76.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $27,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,321 shares of company stock valued at $56,338 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NVST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Envista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

