Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 272.80 ($3.60) and last traded at GBX 274.10 ($3.62). Approximately 3,459,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,790,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.70 ($3.63).

The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 274.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 274.15. The firm has a market cap of £5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.37.

About Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.