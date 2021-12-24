STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 481.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,880 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of STAG Industrial worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STAG. Raymond James upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

STAG stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $45.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.52.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 115.08%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

