Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) is Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s Largest Position

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,570 shares during the period. Sprout Social accounts for 2.7% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $18,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 7.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 3.6% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 0.7% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 71.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $690,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $4,060,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,697 shares of company stock valued at $21,475,760. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprout Social stock opened at $94.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -205.87 and a beta of 1.09. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.70 and a 12-month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.40.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

