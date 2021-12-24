SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 5.5% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Shares of SPYG opened at $72.22 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $73.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.60.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

