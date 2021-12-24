Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Trading Up 1.6%

Spartan Delta Corp. (CVE:SDE)’s stock price was up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.45 and last traded at C$4.43. Approximately 148,619 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 214,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.36.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SDE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$507.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.60.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

