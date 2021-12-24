Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) versus 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Head-To-Head Review

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) and Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1st Constitution Bancorp and Southern Banc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Constitution Bancorp $83.79 million 3.12 $18.09 million $2.10 12.07 Southern Banc $5.55 million 1.31 $480,000.00 $0.90 10.00

1st Constitution Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Banc. Southern Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1st Constitution Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

1st Constitution Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Banc has a beta of -0.44, meaning that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 1st Constitution Bancorp and Southern Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Constitution Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares 1st Constitution Bancorp and Southern Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Constitution Bancorp 25.90% 11.68% 1.24% Southern Banc 11.79% 5.63% 0.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.0% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Southern Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

1st Constitution Bancorp beats Southern Banc on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

Southern Banc Company Profile

The Southern Banc Co., Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary company provides various banking products and services. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, savings accounts, safe deposit boxes, personal loans, auto loans, equity lines, construction loans and Internet banking and debit card services. The bank offers services under the following categories: Commercial Financing, Personal Banking, Business Banking and Mortgage Lending services. It also offers mortgage lending activities and accounts receivables factoring to commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Gadsden, AL.

