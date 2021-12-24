South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Horry, Georgetown, and Charleston counties, South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market and savings accounts; certificates of deposits, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts and residential first mortgages, secured loans, home equity lines of credit, auto and recreational vehicle loans, ready reserve overdraft lines of credit, revolving lines of credit as well as term loans for financing equipment. It also provides treasury, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services; telephone and online banking, ATM services; debit and credit cards. South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. is based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. “

OTCMKTS:SABK opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.81. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About South Atlantic Bancshares

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

