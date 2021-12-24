Souders Financial Advisors Purchases 477 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,868 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,581,000 after acquiring an additional 852,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,612,000 after purchasing an additional 908,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,414,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,111,000 after purchasing an additional 196,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $65.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.69. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.