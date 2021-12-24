Souders Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 29.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $135.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $135.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.70.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.42.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

