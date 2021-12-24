Souders Financial Advisors Acquires 3,274 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.2% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,817 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after buying an additional 6,958,789 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,833,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after buying an additional 4,271,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,180,157,000 after buying an additional 3,636,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.17. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Barclays dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

