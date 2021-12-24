Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Upgraded at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $66.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.80.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $55.48 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.43%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,071,000 after purchasing an additional 238,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,366,000 after purchasing an additional 576,298 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,393,000 after purchasing an additional 707,712 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,417,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,040,000 after purchasing an additional 38,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after purchasing an additional 57,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.