Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DTC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,299. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Solo Brands has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $23.39.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Solo Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Merris purchased 14,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

