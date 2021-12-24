Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NYSE DTC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,299. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Solo Brands has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $23.39.
In related news, CEO John Merris purchased 14,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
About Solo Brands
Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.
