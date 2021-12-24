Solitude Financial Services Has $6.94 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Solitude Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,793 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up 4.8% of Solitude Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearshares LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,897,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,806. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.92.

