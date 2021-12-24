Solitude Financial Services Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Solitude Financial Services increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.1% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.41. 7,414,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,561,625. The firm has a market cap of $224.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.