Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.37 Million

Brokerages expect that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will announce sales of $18.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.62 million and the highest is $24.00 million. Sol-Gel Technologies reported sales of -$10.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 281.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $29.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.59 million to $34.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.16 million, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $31.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:SLGL traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,504. The firm has a market cap of $137.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $16.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Sol-Gel Technologies worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

