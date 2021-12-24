Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Soitec from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Soitec currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Soitec alerts:

SLOIY opened at $131.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.16. Soitec has a 52 week low of $82.70 and a 52 week high of $135.00.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Soitec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soitec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.