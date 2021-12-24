Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on December 27th (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:DNAB) lock-up period will expire on Monday, December 27th. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II had issued 22,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 308.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 203,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 153,981 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

