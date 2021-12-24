Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) Stock Position Increased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth $202,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth $217,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share by 310.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 41,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 31,055 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth $354,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.91. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

