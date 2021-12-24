Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $267.89 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) will announce $267.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Snap One’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $295.70 million and the lowest is $258.70 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Snap One will report full-year sales of $996.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $999.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $260.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.86 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter worth about $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,728,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,501,000.

Shares of SNPO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.48. 64,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,494. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.15. Snap One has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

