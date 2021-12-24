Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells $13,650.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Megan Hansen sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $13,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.99. 741,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,943. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 897.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 43,099 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 46,070 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Smartsheet from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

