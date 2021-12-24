Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells $13,650.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Megan Hansen sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $13,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.99. 741,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,943. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.51 and a beta of 1.42.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Smartsheet from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.