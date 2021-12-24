Smartshare (SSP) Market Capitalization Hits $320,857.61

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. Smartshare has a total market cap of $320,857.61 and $31,185.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00121894 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00010859 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

