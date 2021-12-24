SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

NYSE SM opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 5.78.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other SM Energy news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 2,574.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 40,218 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SM Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

