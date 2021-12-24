Skylands Capital LLC Makes New Investment in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INNV. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of InnovAge by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,330,000 after buying an additional 245,384 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Get InnovAge alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:INNV opened at $5.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INNV shares. William Blair downgraded shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV).

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.