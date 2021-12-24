Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $136.33

Shares of Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 136.33 ($1.80) and traded as high as GBX 137.60 ($1.82). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 136.20 ($1.80), with a volume of 1,087,476 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on SRE. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 130 ($1.72) to GBX 142 ($1.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.05) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.05) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 136.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.83, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

In other news, insider Andrew Coombs purchased 50,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £67,500 ($89,179.55).

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

