Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $155.46 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.06 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.64.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

