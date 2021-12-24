Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.62

Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.62 and traded as high as $49.49. Silicom shares last traded at $49.20, with a volume of 8,587 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on SILC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Silicom from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Silicom alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average is $43.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.43 million, a PE ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Silicom had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $32.88 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Silicom by 9.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Silicom during the second quarter worth $276,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicom during the second quarter worth $57,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Silicom by 3.3% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 36,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Silicom by 36.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 532,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,479,000 after buying an additional 143,677 shares in the last quarter. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicom Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILC)

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.