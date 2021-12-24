Signaturefd LLC Takes Position in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rafael during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,537,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rafael during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,597,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rafael during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rafael by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rafael during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RFL stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $66.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $108.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.98.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 50.36% and a negative net margin of 3,864.53%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Rafael from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

