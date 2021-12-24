Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REG opened at $72.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $78.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $232,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,154 shares of company stock worth $6,880,063 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Compass Point downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

