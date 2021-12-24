Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.59.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total transaction of $2,760,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.01, for a total value of $783,506.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,223 shares of company stock worth $37,834,146. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $551.11 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $518.16 and a 200-day moving average of $442.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.51 and a beta of 0.66.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

