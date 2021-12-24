Signaturefd LLC Has $203,000 Position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PLDT were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in PLDT by 45.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in PLDT by 25.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in PLDT in the second quarter worth about $200,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in PLDT by 13.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PLDT in the second quarter worth about $272,000. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PHI opened at $37.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.19. PLDT Inc. has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $37.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

About PLDT

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

