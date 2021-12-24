Signaturefd LLC Has $193,000 Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYF. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 643,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,094,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $609,000.

IYF stock opened at $86.29 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $64.95 and a 12 month high of $90.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.52.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

