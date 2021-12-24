Signaturefd LLC Has $161,000 Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 4.0% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Ball by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,360,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,397,000 after purchasing an additional 84,676 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Ball by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 57,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ball by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 87,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Ball by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BLL opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.48. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $98.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 32.92%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

