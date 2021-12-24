Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Amdocs by 212.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 17.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOX stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

