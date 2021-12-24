Signature Securities Group Corporation Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,136,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $456.49 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $335.60 and a 12 month high of $463.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.78.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

