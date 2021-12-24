Signature Securities Group Corporation Purchases Shares of 7,088 iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation owned about 0.08% of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISCG. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,172,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,173,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,408,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,576,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,160,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ISCG opened at $49.71 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $58.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $50.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.