Signature Securities Group Corporation Makes New $110,000 Investment in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 475,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 39,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6,341.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 345,837 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22,197 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 268,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 233,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $27.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

