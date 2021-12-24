Signature Securities Group Corporation Invests $494,000 in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,196.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $96.02 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.93.

