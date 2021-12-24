Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,622 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,627,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,448,000 after purchasing an additional 486,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,525,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,235,000 after purchasing an additional 121,224 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,402,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,599,000 after acquiring an additional 352,823 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,495,000 after acquiring an additional 642,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,993,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,593,000 after acquiring an additional 213,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.56.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $511,113.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,507,633. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $97.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.10. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 0.49. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.41 and a 12-month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.