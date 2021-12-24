Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,574 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,704 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 18,572 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Oddo Bhf raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day moving average is $73.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

