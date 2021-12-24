Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 212 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Ecolab by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 116,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,234,000 after buying an additional 26,122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ecolab by 467.8% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 17,342 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 18,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

Shares of ECL opened at $228.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.66. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.15 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

