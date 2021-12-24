Sigma Planning Corp Invests $813,000 in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMCG. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $638,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,581,000. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,606,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $856,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $687,000.

IMCG stock opened at $72.60 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $76.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.11.

