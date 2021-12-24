Sigma Planning Corp Has $789,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 112.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 7,381.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,509 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 89.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,517 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLD stock opened at $161.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $165.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.40.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.