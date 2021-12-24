Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,757. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $611.27 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $633.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $604.74. The company has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a PE ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 0.98.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $636.29.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

