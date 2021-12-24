Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Sify Technologies from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ SIFY opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. Sify Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 82.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,342,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 608,496 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 98.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 965,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 479,257 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 69.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 78,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the second quarter worth $314,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

