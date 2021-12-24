Siew Wai Yong Sells 39,000 Shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Stock

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) CEO Siew Wai Yong sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $407,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TRT opened at $12.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 million, a P/E ratio of 156.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.68. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 1.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Trio-Tech International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

