Siew Wai Yong Sells 39,000 Shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Stock

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) CEO Siew Wai Yong sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $407,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TRT opened at $12.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 million, a P/E ratio of 156.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.68. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73.
Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 1.28%.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Trio-Tech International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.
Trio-Tech International Company Profile
Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.
Featured Article: What is the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.