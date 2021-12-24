Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €60.00 by Nord/LB

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €60.00 ($67.42) target price by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHL. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €59.00 ($66.29) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €61.30 ($68.88).

ETR:SHL opened at €65.66 ($73.78) on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €40.12 ($45.08) and a 52 week high of €67.66 ($76.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion and a PE ratio of 41.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €61.73 and its 200-day moving average price is €57.24.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

