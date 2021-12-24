Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €60.00 by Nord/LB

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €60.00 ($67.42) target price by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHL. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €59.00 ($66.29) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €61.30 ($68.88).

ETR:SHL opened at €65.66 ($73.78) on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €40.12 ($45.08) and a 52 week high of €67.66 ($76.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion and a PE ratio of 41.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €61.73 and its 200-day moving average price is €57.24.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

