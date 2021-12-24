Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.00.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $3,922,870.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $312,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,182 shares of company stock valued at $23,223,092. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 12.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 96.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 22,066 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the third quarter worth $2,606,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,993,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 160.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 14,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSTK traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $111.28. The stock had a trading volume of 104,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,422. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.05. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $62.21 and a 1-year high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.